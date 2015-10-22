Hong Kong shares close down, uninspired by mainland gains

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks, which resumed trading on Thursday after a public holiday, ended the session lower, taking cues from a weak New York market and uninspired by a rebound in mainland markets.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.6 percent, to 22,845.37, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.5 percent, to 10,600.52 points.

Most sectors fell, with energy stocks among the worst casualties, weighed down by Chinese oil giants Sinopec , PetroChina and CNOOC.

But shares of major Chinese carriers including Air China , China Eastern and China Southern Airlines jumped on merger expectations.

Also bucking the broader trend were shares of China mini-marts operator Wumart Stores Inc, which surged 68 percent to a four-month high after its parent Wumei Holdings offered to buy ones it doesn’t already own. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)