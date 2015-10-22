FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close down, uninspired by mainland gains
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares close down, uninspired by mainland gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks, which resumed trading on Thursday after a public holiday, ended the session lower, taking cues from a weak New York market and uninspired by a rebound in mainland markets.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.6 percent, to 22,845.37, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.5 percent, to 10,600.52 points.

Most sectors fell, with energy stocks among the worst casualties, weighed down by Chinese oil giants Sinopec , PetroChina and CNOOC.

But shares of major Chinese carriers including Air China , China Eastern and China Southern Airlines jumped on merger expectations.

Also bucking the broader trend were shares of China mini-marts operator Wumart Stores Inc, which surged 68 percent to a four-month high after its parent Wumei Holdings offered to buy ones it doesn’t already own. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.