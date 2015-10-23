FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close up, tracking global and China markets
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up, tracking global and China markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares jumped more than 1 percent on Friday, after China’s President Xi Jinping said the economy will not suffer a hard landing.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.3 percent, to 23,151.94, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.3 percent, to 10,742.04 points.

The main index ended the week up by 0.4 percent, the fourth consecutive week of gains.

Xi said on Wednesday during a state visit to Britain that China would avoid a sharp slowdown, though he acknowledged there was some downward pressure on the world’s second-largest economy.

The European Central Bank signalled its readiness to inject more stimulus to stoke the European economy as needed, driving up a global stock rally.

In Hong Kong, all main sectors gained on Friday, with energy sub-index and commodities-related index both up 1.5 percent.

Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.