Hong Kong shares close up marginally, erasing morning losses
October 27, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up marginally, erasing morning losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index ended slightly higher on Tuesday, clawing back morning losses in line with moves in mainland China markets.

Financial and resource stocks led the market lower in the morning, but buyers rallied in the afternoon and the Hang Seng ended up 0.1 percent at 23,142.73 points.

The China Enterprises Index also pared early losses but closed down 0.3 percent at 10,714.79.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.6 billion shares.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

