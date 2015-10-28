FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close down as China markets retreat
October 28, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares close down as China markets retreat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday, following mainland China shares lower after a bout of late afternoon profit taking.

The Hang Seng index ended down 0.8 percent at 22,956.57 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent to 10,558.47.

Banks and insurers led declines on concerns that China’s slowing economy was pressuring profit margins and sparking an increase in bad loans.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.4 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

