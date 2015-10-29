Hong Kong shares close down, China growth target awaited

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished down on Thursday as Chinese investors await the announcement of the economic growth target for the next five years, expected by the end of the day.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.6 percent, to 22,819.94, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.1 percent, to 10,439.38 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Gome, up 12.1 percent to HK$1.48 Hong Kong Education International Investments, up 12.4 percent to HK$0.22 and CCT Land, unchanged at HK$0.02.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.8 billion shares. (Reporting by Shanghai bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)