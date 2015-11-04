FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's key index posts best day in a month
November 4, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong's key index posts best day in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s main share index recorded its best daily gain in a month on Wednesday, boosted by optimism that a trading link between Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock markets would be launched before the year-end.

The Hang Seng index ended up 2.2 percent, at 23,053.57, its strong one-day rise since Oct. 7, while the China Enterprises Index gained 2.7 percent, to 10,560.74 points.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing ended the session up 4.4 percent.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.7 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

