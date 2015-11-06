FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close down, braced for US jobs data
#Financials
November 6, 2015

Hong Kong shares close down, braced for US jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended down on Friday in sympathy with other Asian shares, as investors braced for U.S. employment data that is expected to bolster the case for a Federal Reserve interest rate increase as early as next month.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.8 percent, to 22,867.33, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent, to 10,555.97 points

The Hang Seng was up 1.05 percent on the week.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.4 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

