Hong Kong shares close down on afternoon selling pressure
November 9, 2015

HONG KONG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished down on Monday as afternoon profit-taking overwhelmed an early boost from buoyant mainland shares and the successful listing of China International Capital Corp, China’s oldest domestic investment bank.

Shares were up marginally in morning trade but declines of technology stocks, led by Tencent ahead of its earnings release on Tuesday, weighed on Hong Kong indices in the afternoon.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.6 percent, to 22,726.77, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.5 percent, to 10,506.41 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.6 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

