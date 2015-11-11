FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close down as financial and energy firms weigh
November 11, 2015

Hong Kong shares close down as financial and energy firms weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished down on Wednesday as losses in financial and energy stocks undercut gains in Chinese social media and mobile technology firm Tencent .

Tencent released strong third quarter earnings late on Tuesday, but falling oil prices dented energy firms and dragged on the broader market.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent, to 22,352.17, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to 10,245.53 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.5 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

