November 12, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares have best day in five weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares posted their best performance in five weeks on Thursday, as strong financials, telecommunications and information technology firms led stocks higher.

The Hang Seng index rose 2.4 percent, to 22,888.92, its best day since early October, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.6 percent, to 10,408.93 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.9 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

