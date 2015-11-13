FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares end 2 pct lower on broad sell-off
November 13, 2015

Hong Kong shares end 2 pct lower on broad sell-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished sharply down on Friday as investors took profits across various sectors following the best day for local equities since early October on Thursday.

The Hang Seng index fell 2.2 percent, to 22,396.14, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.2 percent, to 10,181.47 points.

For the week, the index was down 2.1 percent.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.1 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

