November 16, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares fall as Paris terror reduces risk appetites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks dropped on Monday, tracking most regional markets, as Friday’s deadly attacks in Paris dampened investors’ risk globally.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.7 percent, to 22,010.82, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.0 percent, to 9,978.70 points.

Many markets opened down in Asia in the wake of Friday’s terrorist attacks in France that killed more than 130 people, although China’s exchanges reversed losses in afternoon trade as fears eased.

All main sectors fell in Hong Kong.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Imperial Pac, up 2.6 percent to HK$0.24 Ngaishun Holdings, unchanged at HK$0.02 and China Properties Investment, down 16.2 percent to HK$0.16.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.9 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
