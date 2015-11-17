Hong Kong shares rise on Wall St as jitters from Paris attacks ease

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose roughly 1 percent on Tuesday, reflecting strength in most Asian markets after an overnight rally in Wall Street signalled receding anxiety from Friday’s deadly attacks in Paris.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.2 percent, to 22,264.25, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.0 percent, to 10,073.43 points.

Nearly all main sectors in Hong Kong rose, with energy and IT stocks leading the gains.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Citic Securities rose 2.1 percent. The Chinese brokerage, which has been the subject of investigations by regulators following the summer stock market rout, said that it is planning to select a new chairman.