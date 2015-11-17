FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares rise on Wall St as jitters from Paris attacks ease
November 17, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares rise on Wall St as jitters from Paris attacks ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose roughly 1 percent on Tuesday, reflecting strength in most Asian markets after an overnight rally in Wall Street signalled receding anxiety from Friday’s deadly attacks in Paris.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.2 percent, to 22,264.25, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.0 percent, to 10,073.43 points.

Nearly all main sectors in Hong Kong rose, with energy and IT stocks leading the gains.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Citic Securities rose 2.1 percent. The Chinese brokerage, which has been the subject of investigations by regulators following the summer stock market rout, said that it is planning to select a new chairman.

Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
