Hong Kong shares end volatile week with a solid gain
November 20, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares end volatile week with a solid gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, capping a volatile week with a solid rise as investors prepared for a U.S. interest rake hike likely next month.

Investors, still concerned about China’s economy, are also waiting for fresh directional cues as a two-month-long, rebound in mainland shares of about 10 percent appears to be losing steam.

Most sectors rose on Friday, with information technology and energy shares leading the gain.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent to 22,754.72, up 1.6 percent for the week, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.1 percent, to 10,302.00 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were China Environmental Energy, down 14.7 percent to HK$0.17, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., up 3.6 percent to HK$0.87 and Jun Yang Financial Holdings down 2.4 percent to HK$0.12.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.3 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sam Holmes)

