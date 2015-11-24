Hong Kong shares fall as weaker metal prices hit resource shares

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday, led by resources shares after metal prices touched multi-year lows.

The Hang Seng index ended down 0.4 percent at 22,587.63 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to 10,156.63 points.

Most sectors fell, with resources shares leading the decline. An index tracking raw material stocks fell nearly 1 percent, underperforming the market.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Imperial Pacific International, up 5.3 percent to HK$0.26; Ngaishun Holdings, up 5.9 percent to HK$0.02; and SMIC, down 2.3 percent to HK$0.84. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)