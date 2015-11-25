FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares end lower amid rising MidEast tensions
November 25, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares end lower amid rising MidEast tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended lower on Wednesday, tracking regional markets on heightened geopolitical tensions after Turkey downed a Russian fighter jet, but firmer Chinese stocks lent support.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.4 percent, to 22,498.00, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3 percent, to 10,127.87 points.

Asian markets were generally on edge after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border. It was one of the most serious publicly acknowledged clashes between a NATO member country and Russia for half a century.

Almost all sectors in Hong Kong fell. But energy shares were generally up on higher oil prices triggered by the Middle East tension.

Bucking the tend, shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group jumped 6 percent after the company declared a special dividend, boosting its total dividend payout nearly four times from a year ago. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
