Hong Kong shares close flat as MidEast tensions ease
#Financials
November 26, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares close flat as MidEast tensions ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended barely changed on Thursday, as most Asian markets stabilised after jitters over Turkey’s downing of a Russian fighter jet abated.

The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 22,488.94, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.2 percent, to 10,108.39 points.

Investors remained cautious ahead of a likely U.S. interest rate hike next month, although traders have priced in the Federal Reserve’s turn in policy.

Most sectors, including telecommunications, property and IT fell, but energy stocks ended the session firmer.

Macquarie said it expected the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect to be launched by the second quarter next year. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
