Hong Kong shares fall on mainland market slump; CITIC Sec tumbles
#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares fall on mainland market slump; CITIC Sec tumbles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks slid on Friday, with the headline Hang Seng index posting its worst weekly performance in two months as a tumble in mainland stocks triggered anxiety across the region.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.9 percent, to 22,068.32. For the week, it was down 3 percent, the biggest weekly loss since late September.

The China Enterprises Index lost 2.5 percent, to 9,855.66 points.

Investors, already bracing for a likely U.S. interest rate hike next month, took cues from a slump in the China market, which was triggered by fresh regulatory crackdowns and poor industrial profit data.

All main sectors were in negative territory, with energy and resource shares suffering the most.

The Hong Kong-listed shares of CITIC Securities tumbled 4.9 percent, after the Chinese brokerage said it was under investigation by China’s stock regulators.

Hong Kong-traded shares of Haitong Securities were suspended from trading, as Reuters reported that the brokerage was also under regulatory probe. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

