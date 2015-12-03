FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end down, global monetary policies in focus
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2015 / 8:13 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares end down, global monetary policies in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks weakened on Thursday, as investors assessed the effects of diverging global monetary policies after the market rallied this week on the Chinese yuan’s global reserve currency status.

The European Central Bank is widely expected to announce more quantitative easing this week, while the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely raise rates later this month.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent, to 22,417.01, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent, to 9,987.84 points.

IT and consumer were among the few sub-indexes that ended the session in positive territory on Thursday.

Geely Auto lost more than 1 percent, as investors were not encouraged by the Chinese carmaker’s plan to launch a high-end car rental and ride-hailing app to compete with the likes of Uber. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.