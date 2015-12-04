FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares slip, tracking weak global markets
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares slip, tracking weak global markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares dropped on Friday, tracking sluggish global markets, but main indexes were still up for the week.

The Hang Seng index on Friday fell 0.8 percent, to 22,235.89, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent, to 9,834.28 points.

For the week, Hang Seng was up 0.8 percent.

Stocks fell across the board on Friday.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Jun Yang Financial, up 6.3 percent to HK$0.10, CMMB Vision, up 13.2 percent to HK$0.15 and Ngaishun Holdings, unchanged at HK$0.02.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.7 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.