Hong Kong shares end lower on oil price concerns
December 10, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares end lower on oil price concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares weakened on Thursday, pulled lower by resource shares, as investors remained wary of falling commodity prices and ahead of a likely U.S. interest rate rise next week.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.5 percent, to 21,704.61, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.1 percent, to 9,450.49 points.

The indexes were weighed by continued weakness in energy and resource shares as global commodity prices fell.

“The biggest risk comes from slumping oil prices. Investors don’t see a bottom now,” said Alex Wong, Hong Kong-based director of Ample Finance Group.

He said the oil price tumble had triggered concerns over the health of drilling companies, as well as the corporate bond market, potentially destabilising global equity markets.

“The sentiment is very bad now. I cannot rule out the possibility of the Hang Seng heading south quickly toward the year-end.”

In addition, many investors are standing on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week, which is expected to produce the first rate hike in nearly a decade. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

