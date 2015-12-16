FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong's main index snaps 9-day losing streak, energy shares surge
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 16, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong's main index snaps 9-day losing streak, energy shares surge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s main stock index posted its best daily performance in a month with a 2 percent gain on Wednesday, breaking a nine-session losing streak as energy shares surged.

Sentiment was aided by buoyant global markets, with an imminent U.S. interest rate decision set to remove a major uncertainty hanging over the market.

The Hang Seng index advanced 2.0 percent, to 21,701.21, while the China Enterprises Index jumped 2.1 percent, to 9,538.66 points.

The Hang Seng index had declined for nine sessions in a row and traded at merely eight-times earnings, compared with a multiple of 19 for the S&P 500 index, triggering bargain hunting among some investors.

China’s top three oil giants PetroChina, Sinopec and CNOOC jumped after the Chinese government said it would “postpone” expected cuts in retail petrol and diesel prices.

The government said the decision was aimed at restraining oil consumption and spurring environmental protection, but some analysts said the real purpose was to support refiners’ profitability.

“We believe there is an ulterior motive - to protect profits of the three oil majors,” wrote Oliver Barron, analyst at China-focused investment bank NSBO.

Stocks rose across the board, with an index tracking energy shares leading gains, up 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.