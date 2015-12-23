FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 23, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares have best day in 2 weeks as oil majors jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks had their best day in two weeks, aided by strength on Wall Street, and a sharp rebound in energy shares after oil prices bounced off 11-year lows.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.0 percent, to 22,040.59, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.6 percent, to 9,882.95 points.

But trading was extremely thin during a shortened trading week due to Friday’s Christmas holiday. Hang Seng’s trading volume was merely 1.1 billion shares, slightly higher than the previous session’s 945 million shares, which was a 10-month low.

The market was bolstered by index heavyweights and oil giants PetroChina, CNOOC and Sinopec , which rose sharply after a rebound in oil prices.

An index tracking energy shares jumped 3.4 percent.

Shares in Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd surged 8.1 percent, their biggest one-day gain in nearly two months, after the Chinese brokerage said its chairman had resumed duty after helping Chinese authorities with an unspecified investigation. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
