FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares down after Christmas break, pulled lower by China weakness
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares down after Christmas break, pulled lower by China weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday pulled lower by a slump in mainland shares on the first trading day after last week’s Christmas holiday.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.0 percent, to 21,919.62, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.7 percent, to 9,789.46 points.

Trading was thin, as many traders have not yet come back from their holidays.

The market was not helped either by China’s weak November industrial profits data released on Sunday, and an afternoon slump in mainland stocks.

All major sectors dropped, with the biggest decline seen in energy shares.

Shares of China Telecom Corp Ltd lost 1.3 percent, after China’s anti-corruption watchdog said on Sunday that the company’s Chairman, Chang Xiaobing, is being investigated for an alleged disciplinary violation. (Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.