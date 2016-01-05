FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares fall, tracking weak global markets
January 5, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares fall, tracking weak global markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares weakened on Tuesday, tracking losses in global markets, although sentiment improved on signs that mainland stocks stabilized, thanks to government intervention following Monday’s crash.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.7 percent, to 21,188.72, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.0 percent, to 9,223.01 points.

Hong Kong stocks were dragged lower on Monday by a 7 percent tumble in China’s stock market, but on Tuesday, the blue-chip CSI 300 index recouped losses at the close after the government took measures to calm the market.

Most sectors in Hong Kong still dropped on Tuesday, with telecommunication shares among the biggest losers.

Commodity stocks rebounded over 2 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

