Hong Kong's main stock index slumps 6.7 pct on week, worst loss in four years

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose modestly on Friday as battered stocks in mainland China rebounded, but the benchmark Hang Seng index still posted its worst weekly performance in more than four years, tumbling 6.7 percent.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.6 percent to 20,453.71 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.1 percent to 8,845.89.

But for the week, the Hang Seng suffered its the biggest weekly loss since September 2011.

Most sectors in Hong Kong rose, with energy and resources shares among the biggest risers.

Mainland China stocks rebounded 2 percent on Friday after regulators suspended the circuit breaker mechanism to calm investors, but mainland indexes still slumped 10 percent on the week on fears of large share sales and as the central bank allowed the yuan currency to weaken to near five-year lows, adding to concerns about the slowing economy. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)