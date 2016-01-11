FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close down as mainland markets tumble
January 11, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares close down as mainland markets tumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished down on Monday after major mainland indices closed at their lowest levels since September.

The Hang Seng index fell 2.8 percent, to 19,888.50, while the China Enterprises Index lost 3.9 percent, to 8,505.16 points.

Technology and financial equities led the Hang Seng lower, with big index movers including Tencent, and banking and insurance stocks.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.2 billion shares. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
