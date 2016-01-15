Hong Kong closes at lowest level since September 2012

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index closed at its lowest level in nearly 3-1/2 years on Friday, pounded by tumbling mainland stocks and a drop of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.5 percent, to 19,520.77, the lowest close since September 2012. The China Enterprises Index lost 2.6 percent, to 8,236.28 points.

For the week, Hang Seng was down 4.6 percent.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were CCT Land, down 7.4 percent to HK$0.03 Merry Garden, down 3.2 percent to HK$0.30 and Topsearch International, down 8.3 percent to HK$0.99.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.0 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)