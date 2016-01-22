FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares jump 2.9 pct, best day in over 3 months on global rally
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2016 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares jump 2.9 pct, best day in over 3 months on global rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares enjoyed some respite from a savage selloff in recent weeks, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index jumping nearly 3 percent on Friday, its best performance in over three months.

The market stepped off Thursday’s 3-1/2-year lows, spurred by rebounding global equity markets and higher oil prices.

The Hang Seng index rose 2.9 percent, to 19,080.51, its best performance since last October.

The China Enterprises Index gained 3.4 percent, to 8,104.98 points.

However, for the week, Hang Seng was down 2.3 percent. (Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.