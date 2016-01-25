FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares have solid rise as markets welcome higher oil prices
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 25, 2016 / 8:14 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares have solid rise as markets welcome higher oil prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks climbed on Monday, led by energy plays, as investors took cues from recovering oil prices and rebounding global equity markets.

The market also benefited from a more stable currency market, after Beijing intervened to stem further slides in the offshore yuan and the Hong Kong authorities expressed confidence about defending Hong Kong dollar’s peg to U.S. dollar.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.4 percent, to 19,340.14, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.8 percent, to 8,173.11 points.

Hao Hong, managing director of research at BOCOM International in Hong Kong, said a technical reprieve in the near term is possible, “but the bearish trend is yet to end, as fundamentals can deteriorate further”.

He said the Hang Seng is likely to make a second low after a reprieve - similar to its experience in 1997-98.

All main indexes rose in Hong Kong on Monday, with an index tracking energy shares jumping 3 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.