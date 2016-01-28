FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares end firmer despite mainland tumble
#Financials
January 28, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares end firmer despite mainland tumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were firm on Thursday despite renewed panic selling on the mainland.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.8 percent, to 19,195.83, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.9 percent, to 8,028.58 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Hangfat Ginseng, down 91.4 percent to HK$0.03; CCT Land, down 4.0 percent to HK$0.02 and Jun Yang Financial, down 2.1 percent to HK$0.05.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.0 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
