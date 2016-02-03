FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong stocks fall more than 2 pct; energy, insurance sectors weak
February 3, 2016 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong stocks fall more than 2 pct; energy, insurance sectors weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares tumbled more than 2 percent on Wednesday led by energy firms as oil prices declined and insurance heavyweights, after Beijing imposed limits on purchases of insurance products in the city by mainlanders using bank cards.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.3 percent, to 18,991.59, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.5 percent, to 7,858.31 points.

In its latest move to curb outflows, China was putting a limit on purchases of insurance products in Hong Kong using the country’s ubiquitous UnionPay credit and debit cards, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The news hit Hong Kong-listed insurers including index heavyweight AIA. (Reportin by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

