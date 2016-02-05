Resource shares lift Hong Kong index ahead of Lunar New Year holiday

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose slightly on Friday, led by resource shares HSCIE>, as the market drew some strength from a firm overnight performance in U.S. equities.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.6 percent, to 19,288.17, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.0 percent, to 8,054.87 points.

For the week, the Hang Seng was down 2 percent.

Trading was thin on Friday, the last trading session ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which will see the city’s markets close from Monday to Wednesday for the festival. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)