Hong Kong shares jump over 3 pct on global market bounce
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 15, 2016 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares jump over 3 pct on global market bounce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks posted their best performance in five months on Monday with a jump of over 3 percent, inspired by a surge in Japanese shares and Friday gains in U.S. and European markets following last week’s global equity sell-off.

Unexpectedly light losses in mainland China stock markets, which reopened after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, also encourage some buying interest.

The benchmark Hang Seng index, which sank to 3-1/2-year lows on Friday, jumped 3.3 percent, to 18,918.14 points. The China Enterprises Index rallied 4.8 percent, to 7,863.84 points, after sliding nearly 7 percent last week.

Both indexes posted their biggest one-day gain since Sept. 9.

Shares rose across the board, with energy and financial shares among the biggest gainers. Global banking giant HSBC surged 4.3 percent after it decided to keep its headquarters in Britain. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

