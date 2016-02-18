FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong stocks climb, tracking rebound in global markets
February 18, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong stocks climb, tracking rebound in global markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks climbed more than 2 percent on Thursday, aided by a surge in energy shares, following overnight gains in U.S. and European equities and a jump in oil prices.

The Hang Seng index ended up 2.3 percent at 19,363.08 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 3.0 percent to 8,166.47.

The energy sector surged 4.3 percent, with Chinese oil giants PetroChina, CNOOC and Sinopec posting sharp gains. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

