Hong Kong stocks climb, tracking rebound in global markets

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks climbed more than 2 percent on Thursday, aided by a surge in energy shares, following overnight gains in U.S. and European equities and a jump in oil prices.

The Hang Seng index ended up 2.3 percent at 19,363.08 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 3.0 percent to 8,166.47.

The energy sector surged 4.3 percent, with Chinese oil giants PetroChina, CNOOC and Sinopec posting sharp gains. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)