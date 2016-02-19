FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong stocks follow global markets down, but have best week in 10 mths
February 19, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong stocks follow global markets down, but have best week in 10 mths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks tracked global markets lower on Friday as energy shares pulled back after an oil price rally paused, but for the week main indexes enjoyed their best performance in 10 months with gains of more than 5 percent.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.4 percent for the day, to 19,285.50, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to 8,112.57 points.

For the week, Hang Seng gained 5.3 percent, while HSCE jumped 8 percent, making this week their best since the one ended April 10, 2015.

After the previous week’s turmoil, risk appetite has improved on the back of a broad rally in global markets as oil prices bounced.

But traders fear the optimism could soon fade amid lingering economic uncertainty. (Reported by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
