Hong Kong shares end up, track strong mainland market
February 22, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares end up, track strong mainland market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares strengthened on Monday, tracking gains in mainland stocks, which jumped after Beijing replaced its top securities regulator and on fresh measures to support the real estate sector.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.9 percent, to 19,464.09, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.3 percent, to 8,221.37 points.

All main sectors rose, but shares of Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd tumbled 14 percent after regulators said it would suspend Ali Health’s drug monitoring platform. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
