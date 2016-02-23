FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Hong Kong shares track China markets lower
February 23, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Hong Kong shares track China markets lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous words in headline)

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks tracked mainland China shares lower on Tuesday, with falls in property and utility sectors offsetting gains in energy and resources plays.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent to 19,414.78 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent to 8,170.62.

Most sectors fell, but energy and resources shares were up on a recent rebound in global commodity and oil prices.

China stocks fell on Tuesday as investors took profits from the previous session’s 2 percent gain, but some analysts expect buyers to return ahead of the annual meeting of China’s top legislature next month, at which key economic goals will be set.

The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 1.0 percent to 3,089.36 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.8 percent to 2,903.33. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
