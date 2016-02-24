FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares track global markets lower as energy stocks weigh
February 24, 2016

Hong Kong shares track global markets lower as energy stocks weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24(Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, tracking global markets lower, with shares of energy companies again weighing on the benchmark index as oil prices skid.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.2 percent to 19,192.45 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.3 percent to 8,061.71.

Most sectors declined, as a nearly two-week-long rebound in global markets showed increasing signs of fatigue.

Energy shares tumbled 2.5 percent as oil prices fell after Saudi Arabia effectively ruled out production cuts by major producers anytime soon. (Repoerting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

