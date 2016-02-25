FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares fall, dragged lower by slumping China stocks
February 25, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares fall, dragged lower by slumping China stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday as investor sentiment soured after a tumble in mainland China stocks.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.6 percent to 18,888.75 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.4 percent, to 7,871.94 points.

China stocks tumbled more than 6 percent, posting their biggest one-day loss in a month, as investors booked profits after the market’s recent rebound.

All main sectors in Hong Kong fell.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill

