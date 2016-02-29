FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares fall more than 1 pct, track mainland stocks
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 29, 2016 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares fall more than 1 pct, track mainland stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell more than 1 percent on Monday, with sentiment soured by a tumble in mainland stocks.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.3 percent, to 19,111.93, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent, to 7,916.34 points.

China stocks slumped more than 2 percent, closing at their lowest in a month, as investors sold on fears that rising real estate prices will cannibalise funds from shares, aggravated by disappointing earnings from small-cap growth stocks on the ChiNext index.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.