Hong Kong shares fall more than 1 pct, track mainland stocks

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell more than 1 percent on Monday, with sentiment soured by a tumble in mainland stocks.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.3 percent, to 19,111.93, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent, to 7,916.34 points.

China stocks slumped more than 2 percent, closing at their lowest in a month, as investors sold on fears that rising real estate prices will cannibalise funds from shares, aggravated by disappointing earnings from small-cap growth stocks on the ChiNext index.