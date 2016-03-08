FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares fall as investors become cautious
March 8, 2016 / 8:07 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares fall as investors become cautious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were soft on Tuesday, as the mood of many Asia investors turned cautious in the wake of a month-long rally.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.7 percent, to 20,011.58, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.4 percent, to 8505.22 points.

Hang Seng, the benchmark index, has bounced roughly 10 percent off 3-1/2 year lows hit on Feb 12, aided by a recovery in oil and commodity prices and reduced concern about the global economy.

But investors have grown increasingly wary of the market’s near-term prospects ahead of policy meetings of the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

On Tuesday, all main sectors fell in Hong Kong, with services and energy leading the declines. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

