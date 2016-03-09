Hong Kong shares dip as resources shares tumble

March 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks slipped on Wednesday, dragged lower by resources and energy shares as a renewed tumble in commodity prices prompted investors to take profits from a recent rally.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent, to 19,996.26 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.8 percent to 8,441.48.

Hong Kong equities had joined other Asian markets in a robust rebound over the past month, but renewed concerns about China’s slowing economic growth has prompted profit-taking in recent sessions.

Most sectors dropped, with resources and energy shares among the worst performers, falling 4.3 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)