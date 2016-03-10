FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close slightly lower on mainland weakness
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares close slightly lower on mainland weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares gave up initial gains and ended slightly lower on Thursday, with sentiment soured by an extended slide in mainland shares in afternoon trading.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent, to 19,984.42, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3 percent, to 8,420.14 points.

In the morning, Hong Kong shares tracked Asian markets higher, buoyed by hopes that the European Central Bank will announce fresh monetary stimulus to support the struggling European economy.

But Hong Kong’s main indexes reversed gains in the afternoon, as the sell-off accelerated in the China market, which ended down roughly 2 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.