March 11, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares track Asian markets higher, roughly flat for the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose over 1 percent on Friday as Asian markets clawed back earlier losses incurred after the European Central Bank signalled it had limited room for further policy easing.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent to 20,199.60, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.7 percent to 8,561.37 points.

For the week, Hang Seng rose only 0.1 percent, as its month-long rally lost steam.

All main sectors rose, with resources shares leading the charge, up nearly 3 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam Holmes)

