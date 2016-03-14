Hong Kong shares rise on global strength, mainland rally

March 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, aided by sharp gains in mainland shares and a rally in global markets as oil prices climbed further.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.2 percent, to 20,435.34, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.5 percent, to 8,686.27 points

Most sectors rose, with the property sector up over 2 percent.

China Vanke Co Ltd surged 10 percent to a two-month high, after the Chinese developer said its 2015 core profit grew 13 percent to a record, and that it would buy assets of state-owned Shenzhen Metro Group via a share placement. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)