March 15, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares slip on profit-taking after Monday's gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished down on Tuesday as investors took profits following the previous day’s rally.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.7 percent, to 20,288.77, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.9 percent, to 8,605.63 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.2 billion shares.

The Hang Seng was up 1.2 percent on Monday, in the wake of mainland indices which were up nearly 3 percent in Monday morning trade after regulator comments over the weekend indicated it was premature to consider withdrawing government rescue funds from the market. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
