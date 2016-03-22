FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end lower as financial shares drag
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares end lower as financial shares drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished slightly lower on Tuesday with financial shares leading indexes down, in line with a sell-off in mainland China markets.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent to 20,666.75 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3 percent to 8,900.19.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.3 billion shares.

In China, the CSI300 index .CSI300 of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.7 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.6 percent.

Analysts cited a variety of factors for the sell-off in China including Monday’s central bank pension reform guidelines urging low cost finance for the elder care industry. Several said the biggest factor was ongoing concern about comments by central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan on speculative capital and rising debt levels in the financial sector.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.