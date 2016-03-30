Hong Kong shares end near 3-month high on global rally

March 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday to a nearly three-month high, as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s dovish remarks triggered the market’s best performance in nearly a month.

The Hang Seng index rose 2.2 percent, to 20,803.39, while the China Enterprises Index gained 2.9 percent, to 8,979.41 points.

Markets scaled back expectations for how fast and far U.S. interest rates might rise this year, after Fed Chair Janet Yellen emphasised global dangers to growth and inflation, and thus the need to proceed “cautiously” on tightening policy.

All main sectors rose, with energy shares among the best performers.

Index heavyweights including Sinopec and PetroChina rose sharply on reform expectations, traders said. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)