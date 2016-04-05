FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares fall despite mainland gains, energy stocks tumble
April 5, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares fall despite mainland gains, energy stocks tumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 - Hong Kong’s main stock index posted its biggest loss in nearly six weeks on Tuesday, touching a one-month low, as the energy sector tumbled against a backdrop of slumping crude oil prices and mixed messages on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index had its worst day since Feb. 25, dropping 1.6 percent to 20,177.00. The China Enterprises Index lost 1.9 percent, to 8,679.04 points.

The Hong Kong market tracked falls in most Asian markets, despite mainland market indexes advancing to near three-month highs on Beijing’s policy support.

Stocks fell across the board, with the energy sector falling the most.

Oil giants including Sinopec, PetroChina and CNOOC dropped sharply after oil prices shed more than 2 percent overnight, which brought Brent to one-month lows. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

